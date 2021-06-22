MSCI India crosses 55% premium over emerging markets peers: Report

Continuing foreign inflows $8.1 billion YTD — has driven up the valuation premium of MSCI India past 55 per cent against MSCI and and 12 per cent over the MSCI World indices, by mid-June, according to a brokerage report.

The domestic market has been the best performer globally YTD, with the Sensex rallying 56.2 per cent in the past 12 months, and 5.5 per cent in the past one month and 5.1 per cent in the last three months; while the same for Nifty has been 58.8 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 6.6 per cent, respectively, Credit Suisse Wealth Management India report said on Monday.

We expect the valuation premium to remain at elevated levels, as it offers one of the fastest growth in the region, Credit Suisse Wealth Management India said.

It attributed the same to the robust FPI inflows of $8.1 billion so far this year and $ 2.3 billion since May, and improving corporate fundamentals like balance sheet health and higher return on equities.

It is extremely critical that the country avoids a harsh third wave by accelerating its vaccination drive in the coming months.

