Multinational companies lead in women's representation on their boards

The boards of multinational companies (MNCs) lead when it comes to representation of women, accounting for nearly a fifth (19 per cent) of positions.

Public sector firms, promoter-led firms, and those owned by institutions or are otherwise widely held, had between 11 and 18 per cent representation, showed the data from a study conducted by corporate governance firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS), in association with SBI Mutual Fund. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had mandated the appointment of independent women directors by March 2020 for ...