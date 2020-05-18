Multiplex, hotel stocks hit 52-week lows on extension of lockdown

Shares of multiplex and hotel operators were under pressure, hitting their respective 52-week lows on the BSE on Monday after the government on Sunday extended the nationwide by another two weeks, until May 31, to contain the spread of the novel

Chalet Hotels, EIH, Indian Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels and Wonderla Holidays from the hotel sector and the multiplex operators - PVR and Inox Leisure – touched their respective 52-week lows on the BSE today. These stocks were down between 5 per cent and 10 per cent in the intra-day trade. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.5 per cent at 30,326 points at 10:36 am.

In its fresh guidelines released late on Sunday, the Centre accepted the demands of several states that they be allowed to demarcate zones. The guidelines reiterated that restaurants are permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items. However, the hospitality sector — hotels and restaurants — will remain shut.