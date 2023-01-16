JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty decline as metal, financials shares retreat amid FII outflows
Business Standard

Multiplex operator PVR shares decline nearly 4% after downgrade

The domestic brokerage downgraded the stock from 'buy' to 'add' and cut the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 2,121

PVR Cinemas

BS Reporter 

PVR, Cinemas
Shares of multiplex operator PVR dropped 4 per cent on Monday, following a rating downgrade by Kotak Securities.

The domestic brokerage downgraded the stock from ‘buy’ to ‘add’ and cut the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 2,121.

Chart

Shares of PVR closed at Rs 1,685, down 3.9 per cent over its previous close.

Kotak Securities expects the company’s profitability and margins to come under pressure due to weakness in Bollywood box office collections.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 23:11 IST

