Multiplex operator PVR shares decline nearly 4% after downgrade

-
ALSO READ
Analysts raise target on PVR post blockbuster Q1; see up to 25% upside
Street Signs: Stocks in overbought territory, PVR shares flat, and more
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q1 consolidated net profit up 53% to Rs 2,755 cr
Kotak AMC rejigs management; Iyer made CEO of investment advisory business
Abu Dhabi fund invests $500 mn in Kotak Investment's 13th real estate fund
-
Shares of multiplex operator PVR dropped 4 per cent on Monday, following a rating downgrade by Kotak Securities.
The domestic brokerage downgraded the stock from ‘buy’ to ‘add’ and cut the target price to Rs 1,850 from Rs 2,121.
Shares of PVR closed at Rs 1,685, down 3.9 per cent over its previous close.
Kotak Securities expects the company’s profitability and margins to come under pressure due to weakness in Bollywood box office collections.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 23:11 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU