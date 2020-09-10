Must-know chart patterns for intra-day traders

Intra-day trading is tough. It demands the trader be on his/her toes all day long. Nevertheless, there are a few simple techniques one can employ while analysing a stock for intra-day trading.

To begin with, determining a trend is of utmost importance in intra-day trading. Entering a stock without considering the trend could lead to a heavy monetary loss and even affect the morale. Besides identifying volumes and moving averages, intra-day moves also need to be considered on the basis of favourable chart patterns. One should build his/her trading model after giving equal consideration ...