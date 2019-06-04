Muted earnings growth ahead for OMCs as refining margins under pressure

The stocks of oil marketing companies (OMCs) BPCL, HPCL and IOC have rebounded sharply by up to 22 per cent from their lows in May. With the overhang of any price cuts out of the way after the Lok Sabha elections and a stable government expected to continue reforms in the sector, market sentiment has turned favourable.

In addition to this, OMCs posted a steady March quarter performance, while crude oil prices saw some correction. Valuations, too, have remained at attractive levels. However, after the recent gains, analysts have turned cautious as refining margins continue to remain ...