Muthoot Finance surges 9%, hits new high on robust March quarter results

Shares of surged as much as 9.5 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,095 on the BSE on Thursday after the company reported a healthy 59 per cent year on year (y-o-y) growth in net profit at Rs 836 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20), driven by strong asset under management (AUM) growth and improvement in asset quality.

The Kerala-based lender reported that its consolidated loan assets under management achieved a YoY increase of 22 per cent at Rs 46,871 crore against last year’s Rs 38,304 crore.

During the quarter, the company’s gold loan portfolio increased by Rs 3,113 crore to Rs 41,611 crore. "Disbursements and collections have normalized and the management are expecting increase in disbursement once movement of people increases and economic activity level picks up. The company is looking to grow gold loan business by about 15 per cent for the whole year," the company said.

Over the past two quarters, has raised $1 billion from ECBs – this liability diversification will be helpful going ahead. Spreads have sustained at 15 per cent, though the analysts expect some compression due to lower penal interest income.

Over the next 12 months, the company is likely to benefit from sharp run-up in gold prices, and higher gold loan demand due to the impact of the lockdown on customers.

“Given the sharp increase in gold prices and expected demand surge as businesses slowly resume operations, we have increased our EPS estimates by 8-12 per cent for FY21-22E. However, given the uncertain outlook for Muthoot Finance’s subsidiaries and the re-rating in the stock, we maintain ‘neutral’ rating on the stock,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in results update.

With today's rally, the stock price has more-than-doubled from 52-week low level of Rs 477.50, hit on the BSE on March 24, 2020.

At 09:32 am, it was trading 7.5 per cent higher at Rs 1,075 on the BSE, as compared to 0.09 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 3.12 million equity shares have changed hands on the BSE and NSE so far.