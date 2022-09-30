Mutual funds, DIIs turn net buyers in Sept as equity market weakens

Taking advantage of the weakness in the equity market, and (DIIs) have stepped up their buying in September as (FPIs) turned net sellers.Up to September 23, had pumped in nearly Rs 7,000 crore into domestic stocks against Rs 1,100 crore net outflow in August.

DIIs also displayed a change in stance as they invested a net Rs 11,000 crore into the till September 29. This compares to the Rs 7,000-crore net redemptions in the previous month.

FPIs had turned net buyers in July after pumping out money from India for nine-straight months and this (buying) lasted only for a couple of months. This month (till September 28), they have taken out a net Rs 8,000 crore from the .

Overall, the received a net inflow of Rs 1.7 trillion during the first six months of FY23 despite FPIs pulling out Rs 55,000 crore.

Analysts said FPIs went back to being net sellers due to ‘relentless’ rate hikes and weakness in the Indian currency.

“FPIs have turned sellers due to risk-off sentiment that’s prevalent globally post the relentless rise in interest rates and chances of global recession,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research, HDFC Securities.

“The Fed has been increasing rates. In such a scenario, money has moved away from equities to bonds. Appreciation in the dollar’s value is also ideally followed by outflow from emerging markets,” said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder, Valentis Advisors.

Experts believe that selling by FPIs should not be a problem as DIIs and are likely to remain net buyers, unless the market registers a steep fall.

“Domestic institutional and retail investor buying should offset the effect of FPI selling unless there is a steep fall. If the fall by 10-15 per cent, then retail investors may panic. Till then, monthly investments in mutual funds should be able to support the market,” said UR Bhat, co-founder, Alphaniti Fintech.