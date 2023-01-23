JUST IN
Absence of immediate drivers puts Reliance Industries stock in back seat
Street Signs: Budget may provide breakout trigger, electronics stock & more
Mutual funds, FPIs show appetite for a slice of Adani FPO anchor pie
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens
Markets regulator Sebi launches information database on municipal bonds
Four of top-10 firms add Rs 82,481 cr in mcap; HDFC Bank, Adani Total shine
Over 70% of PMS plans, investment vehicle for the wealthy, lagged in 2022
Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day on global economic slowdown concerns
Layoff season continues: Wipro fires 452 freshers on performance grounds
Jio's Q3 profit rises 28% on higher revenue and lower finance cost
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
FPIs pull out Rs 15,236 crore from equities in Jan as China reopens
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mutual funds, FPIs show appetite for a slice of Adani FPO anchor pie

Bankers see excess demand in Rs 6,000-cr anchor book

Topics
Mutual Funds | Foreign Portfolio Investors | Adani Enterprises

Samie Modak & Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Large domestic mutual funds (MFs) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are seeking allotment in the anchor category of the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offering (FPO) of Adani Enterprises (AELs). Investment bankers said they expect anchor demand to exceed supply of shares meant for anchor investors.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mutual Funds

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.