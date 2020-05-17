JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Nifty FY22 EPS set to surge between 10% and 30% despite economic shock
Business Standard

Mutual funds looked beyond frontline stocks in April, say analysts

Meanwhile, fund managers were seen buying shares of companies, such as HDFC Life, Eicher Motors, and Page Industries - which are arguably a notch below the frontline names

Topics
Mutual funds MFs | Indian stocks

Samie Modak 

Equity fund managers were seen offloading shares of the country’s biggest companies and buying stocks that are a notch below. In HDFC Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), mutual funds (MFs) sold stakes between Rs 1,170 crore and Rs 1,817 crore.

Market experts say the selling could be on account of profit-booking. “MFs were aggressive buyers when large-caps dropped like ninepins. They took money off the table when the stocks rebounded in April,” said an industry official. After dropping 23 per cent in March, the benchmark indices had ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, May 17 2020. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU