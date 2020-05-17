Stimulus 1.0 & the MSME bonanza

On May 13, when the finance minister unveiled the first tranche of a Rs 20 trillion stimulus package, it felt like the trailer to a long-awaited movie. The announced measures touched upon key segments of the economy — micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), real estate, construction, shadow banking, which were already in bad shape and are now in dire straits.

The thrust was to get credit flowing, revive confidence, and to retain and create jobs in sectors with large multiplier effects. While the devil is always in the detail and many concerns can be raised, such as how much ...