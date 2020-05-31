Mutual funds looking at launching low-volatility products for investors

Mutual funds (MFs) are looking at launching low-volatility products — equity, as well as hybrid — to give investors alternatives in the current market environment. ICICI MF recently filed for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will track the Nifty Alpha Low-Volatility 30 Index.

It is part of the suite of smart-beta indices with the NSE, with the portfolio designed using a combination of two factors. As much as 50 per cent of the index portfolio is oriented towards low-volatility stocks on the Nifty, and the rest are oriented towards the alpha component. The ...