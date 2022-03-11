Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec recommends Bull Spread strategy on Tata Steel

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Alkem Labs by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Here is a derivative strategy on DLF by HDFC Securities
Here is a derivative strategy on Marico by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities is bullish on this power-related stock
F&O: Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
-
Bull spread Strategy on TATA STEEL
Buy TATA STEEL MARCH 1,340 CALL at Rs 43 & simultaneously sell 1,400 CALL at Rs 23
Lot Size: 425
Cost of the strategy Rs 20 (Rs 8,500 per strategy)
Maximum profit: Rs 17,000 If Tata steel closes at or above 1400 on 31 March expiry.
Breakeven Point: Rs 1,360
Rationale:
We have seen long build up in the Tata steel future segment where we have seen 12 per cent addition (Prov) in Open Interest with price rising by 4.25 per cent.
The stock price has broken out from the bullish "flag" pattern.
Oscillators like RSI and MFI are placed above 50 and sloping upwards on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
The positional trend for the metal Index has been bullish.
Disclaimer: Nandish Shah is Senior Derivative & Technical Analyst at HDFC securities. He holds no position in any stock. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU