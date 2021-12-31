Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Glenmark Pharma for January series

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread strategy on L&T by HDFC Securities
Bull Spread strategy on Colgate Palmolive by Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec
Muhurat Trading: Sensex reclaims 60k, up 296pts, Nifty ends above 17,900
F&O: Bull Spread Strategy on L&T by Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities
Here is a Bull Spread Strategy on Infosys by HDFC Securities
-
Bull spread strategy on Glenmark Pharma
Buy Glenmark Jan 530 CALL at Rs 21 and simultaneously sell 550 CALL at Rs 13
Lot size 1,150
Cost of the strategy Rs 8 (Rs 9,200 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 13,800 if Glenmark closes at or above 550 on 27 Jan expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 538
Rationale:
- We have seen long build up in the Glenmark Futures, where we have seen 16%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2%.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart to close at highest level since 13-Dec.
- Short term trend remain bullish as stock price is trading above its 5 and 20 day EMA.
- RSI and MFI Oscillators are placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
- Pharma as a sector looking good on the short term chart.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU