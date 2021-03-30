Nazara Tech makes stellar debut, lists at 81% premium over issue price

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed made a stellar debut on the bourses on Tuesday as the shares of the firm listed at Rs 1,990, an 81 per cent over its issue price of Rs 1,101 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Meanwhile, on the BSE, the stock debuted at Rs 1,979, 79 per cent above its issue price. Post-listing, it moved higher to 2,026.90, up 84 per cent.

At 10:02 am, was trading 74 per cent higher against its issue price at Rs 1,917.75, after hitting a low of Rs 1,869.05 on the BSE. A combined around 1.4 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE so far.

The initial public offer (IPO) of had received a stellar response from all types of investors, with the issue getting subscribed 175 times. The non-institutional investors’ portion subscribed a whopping 390 times, while that of qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) by 104 times and retail investors by 7.55 times, according to exchange data.

Nazara Technologies is an Indian gaming and sports media platform with a presence in India, North America, Africa and the Middle East. Its product portfolio includes offerings across interactive gaming, eSports and gamified early learning ecosystems like World Cricket Championship & Carrom Clash in mobile games, Kiddopia in gamified early learning, Nodwin & Sportskeeda in eSports and eSports media, and Halaplay and Qunami in skill-based, fantasy and trivia games.

The company derives revenues mainly from subscription fees paid by users for accessing gamified early learning content, as well as, from eSports business. These two segments cumulatively accounted for 71 per cent and around 42 per cent of operating revenues for April-September 2020 (H1FY21) and FY20, respectively.

Most of the brokerage houses had a ‘subscribe’ rating on the Nazara Technologies as they believe the gaming industry is set to witness over 30 per cent CAGR over 2020-2023E on the back of high mobile penetration, increasing internet penetration and increasing number of gamers.

Over the last three fiscals, the company has changed its gears and entered newer business segments such as eSports, Gaming - World Cup Cricket, HalaPlay – Fantasy Sports – which offer high growth potential.

Although this growth has come at the expense of Ebitda margins and return ratios, the pivot was an essential strategy to foray into diverse lucrative opportunities, leveraging an ecosystem of partners and creating business moats. As the synergies and growth from these investments kick in, the margin profile and consequently return ratios are expected to return to a path of steady growth, Geojit Capital said in an IPO note.

"Favorable macro-economic and demographic drivers, growth in adoption of gaming and online learning and improvement in digital payment and tech infrastructure in India provides a great opportunity for growth of the company. The combined Gen-Z and millennial population provide a large user base of mobile gamers, sports and eSports fans. Further, with rapidly rising per capita spends and high internet and smartphone penetration, India as a market for each of the company’s offerings is still far from saturation, both in terms of the number and engagement of users as well as monetisation opportunities, thereby providing huge potential for growth," analyst at ICICI Securities said in a note.