NBFC stocks fall; Edelweiss,GIC Housing, Reliance Capital hit 52-week lows

Edelweiss Financial Services, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Can Fin Homes and Reliance Capital were down 5% to 14% on the BSE.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

hare brokers react to falling stock prices on screens of computers and television
Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) including housing finance companies (HFCs) continued to be under pressure with most of these stocks trading at their 52-week lows on concerns of rising funding costs, which will affect net interest margins (NIMs) and growth.

Edelweiss Financial Services, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Can Fin Homes and Reliance Capital were down 5% to 14% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.33% lower at 36,420 points at 12:36 pm.

Besides these four stocks, GIC Housing Finance, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), PNB Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Repco Home Finance have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.

“Against the backdrop of rising rates globally, local rates have been rising. AAA-rated paper for one year is currently yielding around 8.6% vs. around 6.8% a year back. The trend is likely continued to upward. Moreover, in the last few years, there was a surge in bank and bond market lending to NBFCs,” according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

After the IL&FS default, we expect markets to be more conservative in lending to NBFCs, which is likely to push up pricing. For NBFCs as a whole, we think the issue is funding cost (and hence NIM) rather than liquidity. Also, most of these NBFCs have been priced for continued strong growth – implying increasing funding requirements. This may slow down as funding costs increase, it added.

Analysts at Jefferies believe funding cost at NBFC/ HFCs should rise due to repricing of non convertible debentures (NCDs) post maturity and increase in incremental funding costs. NBFCs with a presence in niche segments (used CV, rural segment) should be better positioned to pass thru higher cost to consumers.

IL&FS default and the turmoil in the debt markets have increased aversion towards lending to NBFCs in the short term, the brokerage firm said in a note.

COMPANY LATEST ONE-WEEK BEFORE LOSS(%)
DEWAN HSG. FIN. 302.50 610.60 -50.5
SREI INFRA. FIN. 35.10 46.90 -25.2
CAN FIN HOMES 232.90 307.80 -24.3
INDIABULLS VENT. 564.85 729.80 -22.6
PNB HOUSING 960.00 1233.90 -22.2
EDELWEISS.FIN. 193.40 244.35 -20.9
IFCI 12.60 15.50 -18.7
INDIABULLS HOUS. 955.95 1156.50 -17.3
REPCO HOME FIN 424.25 510.05 -16.8
JM FINANCIAL 86.50 103.90 -16.8
RELIANCE CAPITAL 301.00 361.25 -16.7
RELIGARE ENTERP. 36.45 43.30 -15.8
CAPRI GLOBAL 101.30 120.05 -15.6
INDOSTAR CAPITAL 349.00 410.60 -15.0
SATIN CREDITCARE 289.95 340.65 -14.9
RELIANCE HOME 52.35 61.20 -14.5
UJJIVAN FIN.SER. 271.00 315.90 -14.2
CAPITAL FIRST 506.55 586.45 -13.6
SIL INVESTMENTS 184.75 213.10 -13.3
CENTRUM CAPITAL 39.50 45.25 -12.7
L&T FIN.HOLDINGS 127.60 146.10 -12.7
OSWAL GREEN TECH 17.55 20.00 -12.3
GIC HOUSING FIN 260.45 296.05 -12.0
RURAL ELEC.CORP. 100.10 113.40 -11.7
5PAISA CAPITAL 245.00 276.75 -11.5
IIFL HOLDINGS 539.00 603.40 -10.7
MUTHOOT CAP.SERV 877.80 980.95 -10.5
BF INVESTMENT 294.00 328.35 -10.5
GRUH FINANCE 297.00 330.60 -10.2
PTC INDIA FIN 15.10 16.80 -10.1
H U D C O 49.60 55.15 -10.1
MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN. 684.50 759.55 -9.9
BAJAJ FIN. 2255.90 2499.00 -9.7



First Published: Thu, September 27 2018. 12:40 IST

