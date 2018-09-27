NBFC stocks fall; Edelweiss,GIC Housing, Reliance Capital hit 52-week lows

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFC) including housing finance companies (HFCs) continued to be under pressure with most of these stocks trading at their 52-week lows on concerns of rising funding costs, which will affect net interest margins (NIMs) and growth.

Edelweiss Financial Services, Srei Infrastructure Finance, and were down 5% to 14% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.33% lower at 36,420 points at 12:36 pm.

Besides these four stocks, GIC Housing Finance, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), PNB Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Repco Home Finance have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.

“Against the backdrop of rising rates globally, local rates have been rising. AAA-rated paper for one year is currently yielding around 8.6% vs. around 6.8% a year back. The trend is likely continued to upward. Moreover, in the last few years, there was a surge in bank and bond market lending to NBFCs,” according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

After the IL&FS default, we expect to be more conservative in lending to NBFCs, which is likely to push up pricing. For NBFCs as a whole, we think the issue is funding cost (and hence NIM) rather than liquidity. Also, most of these NBFCs have been priced for continued strong growth – implying increasing funding requirements. This may slow down as funding costs increase, it added.

Analysts at Jefferies believe funding cost at NBFC/ HFCs should rise due to repricing of non convertible debentures (NCDs) post maturity and increase in incremental funding costs. NBFCs with a presence in niche segments (used CV, rural segment) should be better positioned to pass thru higher cost to consumers.

IL&FS default and the turmoil in the have increased aversion towards lending to NBFCs in the short term, the brokerage firm said in a note.