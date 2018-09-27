NBFC stocks fall; Edelweiss,GIC Housing, Reliance Capital hit 52-week lows

-
Edelweiss Financial Services, Srei Infrastructure Finance, Can Fin Homes and Reliance Capital were down 5% to 14% on the BSE. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.33% lower at 36,420 points at 12:36 pm.
Besides these four stocks, GIC Housing Finance, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), PNB Housing Finance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Repco Home Finance have hit their respective 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade on Thursday.
“Against the backdrop of rising rates globally, local rates have been rising. AAA-rated paper for one year is currently yielding around 8.6% vs. around 6.8% a year back. The trend is likely continued to upward. Moreover, in the last few years, there was a surge in bank and bond market lending to NBFCs,” according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.
After the IL&FS default, we expect markets to be more conservative in lending to NBFCs, which is likely to push up pricing. For NBFCs as a whole, we think the issue is funding cost (and hence NIM) rather than liquidity. Also, most of these NBFCs have been priced for continued strong growth – implying increasing funding requirements. This may slow down as funding costs increase, it added.
Analysts at Jefferies believe funding cost at NBFC/ HFCs should rise due to repricing of non convertible debentures (NCDs) post maturity and increase in incremental funding costs. NBFCs with a presence in niche segments (used CV, rural segment) should be better positioned to pass thru higher cost to consumers.
IL&FS default and the turmoil in the debt markets have increased aversion towards lending to NBFCs in the short term, the brokerage firm said in a note.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|ONE-WEEK BEFORE
|LOSS(%)
|DEWAN HSG. FIN.
|302.50
|610.60
|-50.5
|SREI INFRA. FIN.
|35.10
|46.90
|-25.2
|CAN FIN HOMES
|232.90
|307.80
|-24.3
|INDIABULLS VENT.
|564.85
|729.80
|-22.6
|PNB HOUSING
|960.00
|1233.90
|-22.2
|EDELWEISS.FIN.
|193.40
|244.35
|-20.9
|IFCI
|12.60
|15.50
|-18.7
|INDIABULLS HOUS.
|955.95
|1156.50
|-17.3
|REPCO HOME FIN
|424.25
|510.05
|-16.8
|JM FINANCIAL
|86.50
|103.90
|-16.8
|RELIANCE CAPITAL
|301.00
|361.25
|-16.7
|RELIGARE ENTERP.
|36.45
|43.30
|-15.8
|CAPRI GLOBAL
|101.30
|120.05
|-15.6
|INDOSTAR CAPITAL
|349.00
|410.60
|-15.0
|SATIN CREDITCARE
|289.95
|340.65
|-14.9
|RELIANCE HOME
|52.35
|61.20
|-14.5
|UJJIVAN FIN.SER.
|271.00
|315.90
|-14.2
|CAPITAL FIRST
|506.55
|586.45
|-13.6
|SIL INVESTMENTS
|184.75
|213.10
|-13.3
|CENTRUM CAPITAL
|39.50
|45.25
|-12.7
|L&T FIN.HOLDINGS
|127.60
|146.10
|-12.7
|OSWAL GREEN TECH
|17.55
|20.00
|-12.3
|GIC HOUSING FIN
|260.45
|296.05
|-12.0
|RURAL ELEC.CORP.
|100.10
|113.40
|-11.7
|5PAISA CAPITAL
|245.00
|276.75
|-11.5
|IIFL HOLDINGS
|539.00
|603.40
|-10.7
|MUTHOOT CAP.SERV
|877.80
|980.95
|-10.5
|BF INVESTMENT
|294.00
|328.35
|-10.5
|GRUH FINANCE
|297.00
|330.60
|-10.2
|PTC INDIA FIN
|15.10
|16.80
|-10.1
|H U D C O
|49.60
|55.15
|-10.1
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|684.50
|759.55
|-9.9
|BAJAJ FIN.
|2255.90
|2499.00
|-9.7
