NCC jumps 5%, hovers near 52-week high on winning Rs 8,980 cr orders in Dec

-
ALSO READ
Ircon International, PNC Infratech advance up to 9% on order wins
Affle, IndiaMART InterMESH hit new highs; zoom up to 470% from issue price
Pharma shares gain; Natco, Glenmark, Syngene, Sequent Scientific up over 5%
Stocks to watch: Mrs Bectors, Airtel, Vedanta, HDFC, Orient Bell, Dish TV
Stocks to watch: Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Wipro, Ruchi Soya, M&M, SBI Card, PNB
-
Shares of NCC Limited rose 5 per cent on the BSE on Friday after the firm said it has received orders worth Rs 8,980 crore during the month of December.
The scrip rose as much as 4.85 per cent to intraday high of Rs 60.45. It was trading close to its 52-week high level of Rs 61, scaled on January 16, 2020.
The Hyderabad-based contstruction firm in a BSE filing, on Friday, said that it has won 15 new orders, totaling to Rs 8,980 crore, in the month of December. These orders are received from central and state government agencies and do not include any internal orders. READ HERE
The Board of Directors of NCC on Wednesday, December 30, approved issuance of 1,80,00,000 fully convertible warrants on preferential basis, to the promoters of the company in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.
It also approved the appointment of Om Prakash Jagetiya as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive lndependent Director on the Board of the company.
The firm's shares have risen just 5 per cent in the past one year as against a nearly 16 per cent rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
Earlier in December, ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and group companies increased shareholding in the construction firm to 13.7 per cent.
At 11.20 am, the shares were trading 3.73 per cent higher at Rs 59.80 on the BSE. Around 1.16 crore shares have already changed hands on the NSE and BSE, combined, so far.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU