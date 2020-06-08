NCDEX, Skymet join hands to launch two weather-sensitive indices on Tuesday

Barely two weeks after launching Agridex, the index-based futures trading of agricultural commodities, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) is planning to launch two weather-sensitive indices ‘Weather Index’ and ‘Rain Index’ on Tuesday with base values set at ‘zero’. The will be first-of-their-kind indices in India. In 2004, was disseminating weather index values but it was done for a short while only.

While the composite Weather Index will be seasonal, the Rain Index will show daily variations in value, depending upon the actual rainfall across the country and the long seasonal variations from the same date last year. These indices would start at “zero” as base value on January 1 every year. The year will be from June to May.

To launch these products, has tied up with the private weather forecasting company to source data and analyse it to put out a composite value, called the index. Based on actual rainfall, the value of the index will change and may go even “negative” in case there is drought.





“Several rounds of discussions took place internally and also with the regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) about these products and their significance. But, we are launching both indices as indicative on Tuesday with entire actual mechanism in place. On receiving approval from the regulator, we will make them available for trading,” said Kapil Dev, Chief Business Officer,

NCDEX launched tradable Agridex on May 26 and cloaked turnover of Rs 21 crore and Rs 24 crore, the highest on May 27. But, its turnover declined gradually to the lowest of Rs 4.8 crore on June 4 and Rs 5.1 crore on June 5. By contrast, NCDEX'S total exchange turnover during this period jumped to Rs 910 crore on June 5 from Rs 611 crore on May 26.

“We have 7.000 observatory stations across the country with one every 100 kilometres. The monsoon rainfalls affect everything in Indian ranging from the economy to business and sales of commodities like gold, pesticides, seeds and fertilier. So, weather and rain indices would be useful across all classes of people in India,” said Jatin Singh, Founder and Managing Director, Weather Solutions.

Initially, these indices will be available for reference to check their accuracy. This means, trading will not be allowed as these products are yet to obtain approval from Sebi.