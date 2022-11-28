JUST IN
Near support for MCX Gold seen at Rs 51,865; Silver may dip to Rs 59,000
MCX Crude Oil futures likely to consolidate, Rs 6,200 seen as major support
'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show
Strong support for MCX Crude Oil seen at Rs 6,850, Natural Gas at Rs 475
MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725
Mehul Kothari recommends to buy Jubilant Ingrevia, Whirlpool; Check Why
MCX Crude Oil may re-test Rs 7,700 soon; Natural Gas needs to hold Rs 518
Upside for Gold capped around Rs 52,570; Silver to test hurdle at Rs 60,800
Upside for crude oil capped at Rs 7,700; Natural Gas faces hurdle at Rs 492
MCX Gold, Silver futures may stay rangebound; check key levels here
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Weekly Technical
Gold rises slightly, trading at Rs 52,980; silver unchanged at Rs 61,800
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Support for MCX Gold seen at Rs 51,865; Silver may dip to Rs 59,000-level

The Rs 51,865-level is the 20-DMA for MCX Gold, below which the next major support is seen at Rs 51,050.

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | Market technicals

Rex Cano  |  Mumbai 

Gold
Gold

The MCX Gold and Silver futures are likely to consolidate this week. While the overall trend for Gold is positive, the bias for Silver futures seems neutral owing to mixed signals on the daily and the weekly charts.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 09:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.