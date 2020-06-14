JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Street signs: Gains for RIL RE investors, SBI Life Insurance OFS, and more
Business Standard

Near-term upside in Nifty capped at 10,300, say technical analysts

Last week, the Nifty twice attempted to breach the 10,300 mark. On both occasions, the index came off sharply after breaching those levels

Topics
Nifty stocks | Nifty F&O

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Mumbai 

The market’s dream run could be nearing its end as the benchmark Nifty may find it difficult to breach the key resistance level of 10,300, which happens to be the 100-day moving average (DMA). According to technical analysts, the Nifty’s upside could be capped around 10,300, while on the downside the index may slide below 9,700 if key support levels are breached.

On Friday, the 50-share index closed at 9,973, posting its first weekly drop in four weeks. In the preceding three weeks, the Nifty had surged as much as 1,500 points, or 17 per cent. “The sharp decline from ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, June 14 2020. 18:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU