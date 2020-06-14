As coronavirus cases rise, health professionals opt for telemedicine

Even as the country’s healthcare infrastructure including beds, ventilators, and personal protective gear is ramped up and new therapies prescribed to treat Covid-19 patients, the shortage of critical care specialists has become acute coronavirus (Covid-19) cases rise.

Healthcare professionals and state governments are addressing the problem with a two-pronged strategy of training doctors to become intensivists and adopting the telemedicine route. According to a Ficci-Nathealth report on telemedicine, 1.7 million Covid-19 positive cases are expected to seek tele-support in ...