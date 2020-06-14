Covid-19: Automakers set aggressive cost cutting targets, reduce capex

have set aggressive cost cutting targets and announced cuts in capital expenditure as they seek to remain profitable amid low output and uncertain demand outlook. Auto plants across the country are running at average 30-50 per cent capacity utilisation levels as manufacturers continue to grapple with supply chain and manpower related issues. Government mandated lesser number of working hours and social distancing are also weighing on overall costs.



A poor operating leverage which came on the back of lower volumes and high costs singed earnings of in the March quarter of fiscal 2020-21 even as outlook for the quarters ahead remains unclear due to the rising number of Covid -19 cases.



In order to tide over the current crisis, automobile manufacturers have decided to wage a war against all cost heads. Tractor and utility vehicle market leader Mahindra and Mahindra for instance, has cut its capex for the current fiscal by 15 per cent and has reduced the capex from Rs 1200 crore to Rs 900 core over the next three years, Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director for automotive and farm divisions told reporters on Friday.



The company is also revisiting all other costs, he said. “The learnings in the last few months have been huge. We are aggressively looking at every element of cost. We have set up a team to renegotiate all the services contracts and taking host of actions in reimagining the future—be it reducing the fixed costs or material cost reduction. All the options are on the table," said Jejurikar.



Two-wheeler market leader too, is going all out with its efforts. The maker of Splendor and Passion models also doubled its target under the Leap-II programme (a margin enhancing programme launched in 2013) to 100 bps, the company’s management informed in a post earnings investor call last week. It has also rationalised capex spends for fiscal 2020-21 by nearly half to Rs 600 crore from the earlier envisaged Rs 1000 crore.



Car market leader, Maruti Suzuki too, is pulling all stops. The Japanese car maker is planning to reduce the fixed cost by 15 -20 per cent in the current fiscal, said a person familiar with company’s plans.





TVS Motor Co is continuing with its cost reduction efforts of previous quarters, the company’s management told analysts last month. The company has reduced the salary by up to 20 per cent across different levels (barring entry-level workmen) for a period of six months from May to October 2020 and has also reduced capex targets for the current year to Rs 300 crore against Rs 720 crore last year.



“The cost reduction efforts undertaken by the will pay off once the market recovers in the second half and volumes start picking up,” said Mitul Shah, vice president, research at Reliance Securities. "One has seen similar focus on costs during the global financial crisis in 2008-09," said Shah.



with lower fixed costs are better positioned to tide over the current crisis, said analysts. The monthly fixed cost for an auto company includes staff apart from other non-variable costs. Among the two wheeler manufacturers, has the lowest monthly fixed costs. In absolute terms it is estimated to be Rs 174.7 crore, which is 7.1 per cent of its net sales, according to estimates. Among the passenger vehicle makers, M&M tops the chart with Rs 270 crore, which is 7.3 per cent of its net sales. (standalone entity) fares the worst with fixed costs as percentage of net sales being as high as 17.4, according to the brokerage’s estimates.