Nearly 40% components of Nifty50 change in a decade, shows data

Twenty, or 40%, of components that were part of the Nifty50 in December 2010 are no longer part of the index today. Big names that are out of the index include BHEL, Sterlite Industries, Jindal Steel, Ambuja Cement, ACC, and SAIL.
The new entrants comprise Asian Paints, Britannia, Titan, Nestlé, BAF (Bajaj Finance), and Bajaj Finserv. RIL, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and HDFC feature among the top five heavyweights even after a decade.
Sector weighting has also changed — those with high weighting a decade ago were oil and gas (14.7%), private banks (14.5%), and IT (14.3%). Sectors with high weighting in 2020 were private banks (24.7%), IT (16.3%) and oil and gas (12.5%).
Sectors which lost the most were metals (640 bps), and capital goods (610 bps); the biggest gainers were private banks (1,020 bps) and consumer (470 bps).
