Nelco freezes at 5% upper circuit on strategic pact with Omnispace

-
ALSO READ
Spectrum prices must be nominal: Nelco managing director P J Nath
These two beaten-down Tata Group stocks freeze at 5% upper circuit
Tata Steel Q3 net profit surges 139% to Rs 9,598 cr, revenue rises 45%
Tata Steel PAT up 139% to Rs 9,598 cr in Dec qtr on economic recovery
Telecom companies vie for more space in Indian Space Association
-
Shares of Nelco were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit band at Rs 678.60 on the BSE on Thursday after the Tata Group company and Omnispace announced a strategic cooperation agreement to enable and distribute 5G non-terrestrial network (NTN), direct-to-device satellite services.
"The collaborative effort will expand the reach of 5G using satellite communication throughout India and South Asia. This agreement with Omnispace allows Nelco to expand its services by including 5G satellite direct-to-device connectivity solutions to its portfolio of satcom services for serving existing and new customers across South Asia, using the world’s first global 5G NTN network," the company said in press release. READ HERE
Nelco is a leading Satellite Communication Service Provider in India, providing highly reliable data connectivity solutions across the country mainly for the Enterprise sector as well as for Aero IFC and Maritime. The Company has the necessary licenses for offering Satcom services in the country including the In-flight & Maritime Communication (IFMC) services.
This strategic agreement with Omnispace will focus on enabling the use of 5G direct-to-device communications using, Omnispace’s global NGSO satellite network across various market segments. The Omnispace network will deliver IoT-based solutions and a seamless mobile connectivity experience beyond the boundaries of existing mobile networks.
Till 10:15 am, a combined around 20,000 shares had changed hands on the exchanges. There are pending buy orders for about 75,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 969 on October 19, 2021.
Currently, Nelco is trading under the T group on the BSE. In the T2T segment, each trade has to result in delivery and no intra-day netting of positions is allowed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU