Neogen Chemicals IPO to open on April 24; aims to raise Rs 70 crore

The initial public offering (IPO) of Chemicals will remain open for subscription between April 24 and April 26. Through the IPO, the company is looking to raise Rs 70 crore by issuing fresh equity shares.

The IPO also comprises of secondary share sale worth Rs 69 crore by the promoter group.

The price band for the IPO is Rs 212-215 per share. Chemicals is a manufacturer of bromine-based and lithium-based specialty chemicals.