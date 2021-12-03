Neogen Chemicals surges 16% on healthy outlook, up 27% in 2 trading days

-
ALSO READ
Neogen Chemicals soars 26% in 2 days, hits record high on improved outlook
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
-
Shares of Neogen Chemicals surged 16 per cent to Rs 1,763 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade, zooming as much as 27 per cent in the past two trading days, in an other weak market. At 12:35 pm; the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.47 per cent or 275 points at 58,187.
Neogen’s business has some seasonal drivers, due to which the company tends to deliver stronger financial performance in the second half of the financial year (October to March). Seasonal variance is driven by strong demand from Europe as orders tend to scale up in October-November and further accelerate from January after the holiday season, according to the company.
Demand for Lithium-based chemicals tends to be strong in Q4 as demand from the HVAC segment, a key usage area, is linked to capital expenditure that enjoys 100 per cent depreciation benefits for airconditioning/cooling machines. The demand from the agrochemicals segment is linked to the crop cycle and is stronger during H2, the company said in earnings presentation.
Neogen Chemicals is India’s one of the leading manufacturers of Bromine-based and Lithium-based specialty chemicals. Its specialty chemicals product offerings comprise organic as well as inorganic chemicals. Its products are used in pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates, engineering fluids, electronic chemicals, polymer additives, water treatment, construction and aroma chemicals, flavours and fragrances, specialty polymers, chemicals and vapor absorption chillers — original-equipment manufacturers.
For July-September quarter (Q2FY22), the company recorded accelerated revenue momentum amounting to Rs 113.2 crore, as compared to Rs 82.0 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, higher by 38 per cent. Profit after tax (PAT) grew 51 per cent year on year at Rs 11.2 crore from Rs 7.4 crore in Q2FY21. This was steered by higher capacity utilization led by positive contribution from Phase | expansion, Neogen Chemicals said.
Given the robust demand visibility, the management said it expedited construction at the company’s Phase II expansion project and commissioned it in October 2021. Phase II expansion was earlier planned to come on stream towards the end of the current year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU