New AIF benchmarks may be coming soon, Crisil doing data collection

Alternative investment funds may soon have benchmarks for measuring and comparing performance. Rating agency Crisil has already been collecting data for their creation by reaching out to various funds, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) had sent a communication to members requesting them to share data for the exercise in August, shared one of the people. A benchmark is basically an index against whose returns a fund can measure its performance. For example, many mutual funds would have the S&P BSE ...