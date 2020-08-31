JUST IN
Competition worries post Future deal weigh on Avenue Supermarts stock
Business Standard

New AIF benchmarks may be coming soon, Crisil doing data collection

In June, the regulator had extended deadline for creating benchmarks to October 1, because of Covid-19. It was earlier supposed to be ready by July 1

Topics
Alternative Investment Funds | Crisil | benchmark indices

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Alternative investment funds may soon have benchmarks for measuring and comparing performance. Rating agency Crisil has already been collecting data for their creation by reaching out to various funds, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The Indian Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (IVCA) had sent a communication to members requesting them to share data for the exercise in August, shared one of the people. A benchmark is basically an index against whose returns a fund can measure its performance. For example, many mutual funds would have the S&P BSE ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 19:21 IST

