New F&O norms: Brokers to meet Sebi over intra-day margin restrictions

Large brokerage houses are set for crunch talks with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), seeking clarity on the new norms pertaining to margins that are set to take effect this year. The implications of the same on the market ecosystem, going ahead, will also be a key talking point.

According to market sources, the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi) will meeting the market watchdog and exchange officials on January 8 to understand the new guidelines. For now, brokerages are bracing for a dip in trading volumes, given that the curbs on leverage trades ...