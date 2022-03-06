New lease of life for commercial realty after third wave-induced blip

Commercial real estate spaces such as offices and malls are back in demand after a minor blip caused by the third wave of Covid, according to industry players and analysts.

They also say that as the threat of the virus recedes due to acquired immunity and the vaccination drive progressing, many offices are preparing to come back to normalcy, although the hybrid model is here to stay. “The interest from occupiers is high to lease new and more spaces now that the pandemic is ebbing according to government directives as well as indications from global health agencies. We therefore ...