Nexo and Mastercard launch 'world first' crypto-backed payment card

-
ALSO READ
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
Bitcoin tops $44,000 in tentative comeback as portfolio hedge
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctions
Crypto vs gold: Bitcoin losing out to gold has analysts eyeing $30k level
-
Crypto lender Nexo said it has teamed up with global payments company Mastercard to launch on Wednesday what it calls the world's first "crypto-backed" payment card.
It signals the latest move by crypto and incumbent financial networks to join forces as digital assets become more mainstream.
Nexo said the card, available in selected European countries initially, allows users to spend without having to sell their digital assets such as bitcoin, which are used as collateral to back the credit granted.
Most traditional credit cards are unsecured and have a set credit limit.
The card is linked to a Nexo-provided, crypto-backed credit line and can be used at 92 million merchants worldwide where Mastercard is accepted, allowing investors to spend up to 90% of the fiat value of their crypto assets, Nexo said.
"The card requires no minimum repayments, monthly, or inactivity fees. There are no FX fees for up to 20,000 euros per month," Nexo said.
There are no restrictions on how much a customer can spend or withdraw from the open credit line and interest is only paid on the amount of credit actually used. Interest remains at 0% for customers who maintain a loan-to-value ratio of 20% or below.
"Mastercard recognizes that digital assets are revolutionizing the financial landscape," said Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain products and partnerships.
Electronic money firm DiPocket is Nexo's card issuer.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU