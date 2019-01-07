Next step in PSB consolidation process is some time away, say analysts

If the pace at which India’s largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), merged its associate banks into itself took many by surprise, the ongoing merger of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda (BoB) is nothing less remarkable. After announcing the deal in September, swap ratios which go in favour of BoB were made public a few days back, indicating the merger process is moving in the right direction.

Given the thin chance of this not working out, investors should see a stronger BoB from April 1, 2020. There are a few takeaways from this merger that set the tone for ...