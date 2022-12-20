JUST IN
NFO collections shrink in 2022 as new equity fund launches dry up
2023 likely to be a flattish year for Indian equities: Kotak Securities
Sebi to gradually phase out share buyback through stock exchange route
Indian shares trim losses on IT recovery; recession fears linger
Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?
Does Accenture's Q1 result spell more pain for IT firms?
Worried about promoters cutting stake? Here's tech view on Dabur, TVS Motor
PSP Projects soars 9% to hit record high on strong revenue visibility
Shipping Corporation hits 52-week high; up 17% in 2 days on demerger update
IRB Infra gains 3% as board plans to mull stock split proposal on January 4
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
2023 likely to be a flattish year for Indian equities: Kotak Securities
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NFO collections shrink in 2022 as new equity fund launches dry up

Fund houses came out with more schemes in 2022 than in 2021 but only a few caught the investors' fancy

Topics
Mutual Fund | equity fund

Abhishek Kumar  |  Mumbai 

mutual funds
MF distributors say the NFO collections will remain subdued unless a new category in the equity space catches the fancy of investors

Mutual funds (MFs) have ratcheted up Rs 53,700 crore through new fund offers (NFOs) in 2022 until November, against Rs 1 trillion in Calendar 2021, notwithstanding the number of launches this year eclipsing the 2021 tally.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mutual fund

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 19:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.