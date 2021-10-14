JUST IN
Nifty Auto index gains over 3% on Tata Motors-TPG deal boost

Tata Motors holds approximately 12 per cent weight in the Nifty Auto index, and trails Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra

Topics
Nifty Auto index | Tata Motors | TPG

BS Reporter 

Tata Motors
The Nifty Auto index gained 3.4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday thanks to the investment deal in Tata Motors’ EV arm, which triggered a 20 per cent rally in the company’s shares.

Tata Motors holds approximately 12 per cent weight in the Nifty Auto index, and trails Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra.

The investment’s rub-off effect, coupled with demand recovery hopes ahead of the festive season, lifted other stocks as well. Shares of Ashok Leyland and M&M gained 5.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, while TVS Motors, Bharat Forge, and Hero MotoCorp added up to 1 per cent.

However, Maruti Suzuki, which is a close competitor of Tata Motors in the EV space, declined 2.6 per cent on the NSE.

First Published: Thu, October 14 2021. 00:48 IST

