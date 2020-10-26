Nifty Auto index skids 3%; Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp down 6%

-
ALSO READ
Analysts ride two-wheeler stocks for gains as India eases Covid-19 lockdown
Auto stocks rally; M&M surges 5%, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto gain 3%
Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp: How to trade news-driven auto stocks
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
Hero MotoCorp hits 10-month high; stock zooms 93% from March low
-
Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp slipped 6 per cent, while TVS Motor Company and Eicher Motors were down in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Balkrishna Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Bosch from the Nifty Auto index down between 2 per cent to 4 per cent.
At 12:49 pm; Nifty Auto index, top loser among sectoral indices, was down 3 per cent, as compared to 1.2 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index.
According to reports, estimates by Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) suggests that the demand for passenger vehicles - two-wheelers and four-wheeler - is expected to decline by 25 per cent this Navratri-Dussehra season, as compared to the last year.
"Two-wheeler demand is expected to take a bigger hit this time whereas car sales will be almost par with last year across in Gujarat. With cost of vehicles and cost of ownership of vehicles going up, and people’s income shrinking, demand has remained low-key," reports suggested quoting Pranav Shah, chairperson – Gujarat, FADA.
Meanwhile, analysts are also viewing the developments cautiously. Though they agree that the sector should do well from a medium-to-long term perspective, various stimulus measures announced by the government and the sops by vehicle financiers hold key for the demand revival for the auto sector.
"The 32-day festival season, which starts from Navratri and ends with Diwali, retails around 1.8-2.0x normal month sales. We factor in flat growth YoY for the two-wheeler industry retails for the 32-day festival season. Any disappointment from these levels could mean rising dealer inventories and short-term stock price correction," wrote Jay Kale and Vijay Gyanchandani of Elara Securities in an October 22 co-authored note.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU