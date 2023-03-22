JUST IN
Nifty showing signs of a trend reversal, says Vinay Rajani
Traders can adopt 'buy-on-dips' strategy for Nifty Pvt Bank: Ravi Nathani
3 Adani group stocks out of ASM, Should you be bullish?
Charts suggest a pullback is likely for Nifty in near-term: Ravi Nathani
BPCL, HPCL, IOC: Brent crude fall may trigger short-term rally in OMCs
Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Glenmark Pharma for March series
Charts suggest near-term upside for pharma, oil & gas shares: Ravi Nathani
Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall
Bank Nifty, Private Bank indices remain bearish on charts: Ravi Nathani
RIL, Mphasis: 45 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows; charts show more pain ahead
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty up 30pts; US Fed's interest rate decision eyed
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty Auto likely to rebound, sell Nifty Metal on rise, says Ravi Nathani

The technical analyst expects the Nifty auto index to shortly see a rebound, while the metal index could underperform

Topics
Market technicals | Nifty Auto | Nifty FMCG

Ravi Nathani  |  Mumbai 

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis

Nifty Auto

Outlook: Buy on dips

Last close: 12,141.95

The current market price of Nifty Auto index is 12,141.95. Its short-term performance is characterized by significant drops, which has resulted in its current position, hovering around its support levels.

On analyzing the daily chart pattern, it is evident that the support level for this index is anticipated to be in the range of 11,800-12,000. For traders and investors, the ideal trading strategy within this range would be to purchase on dips, as a technical rebound may be expected shortly in the index and its components, with a target price of 12,800.

In conclusion, the analysis suggests that the recent dip in the index is an excellent opportunity for traders and investors to purchase and hold it for a potential profit.

Nifty FMCG

Outlook: Range Bound on charts

Last close: 44,920

The prevailing market rate of Nifty FMCG index is 44,920.10, and it is presently trading in the range of 45,275-44,400. The price movement beyond this range would be a significant driver for its future trajectory, and traders must closely monitor the market dynamics.

Meanwhile, traders are recommended to acquire positions near the support level (44,400) while maintaining a disciplined stop-loss plan and selling near resistance (45,275).

Nifty Metal

Outlook: Sell on rise

Last close: 5,494

The Nifty Metal index closed at 5,493.60 on Tuesday and is currently in a downward trend. If the index closes below 5,400, it is likely to trigger panic selling among traders and investors. Support for the index is expected around 5,250, and the best trading strategy would be to sell on rise as short-term underperformance is expected.

(Ravi Nathani is an independent technical analyst. Views expressed are personal).

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Market technicals

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 08:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.