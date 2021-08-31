Nifty Bank at 5-month high; may lead next leg of the mkt rally, charts show

NIFTYBANK Likely target: 37,000 and above 37,708 Upside potential: 1.30% to 3.30% In the past few months, the Nifty Bank Index has consistently struggled to rise above the 36,000 mark. A move above the 36,497 levels, which is the five-month high for the index, can take it up further.

The daily and weekly charts suggest that a breakout above the above-mentioned level can see the index hit 37,000 mark and then record a new all-time high by crossing 37,708 levels. As long as the support of 35,750 is defended on a closing basis, the upside sentiment is likely to see more interest of ...