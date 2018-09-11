Nifty FMCG index hits six-week low; ITC, Godrej Consumer down 2%

Shares of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies were under pressure with index hitting its six-week low, falling 8% so far in the current month on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on valuation concerns.

ITC, Products, Colgate Palmolive (India), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), and among the key stocks that are trading lower in the range of 1% to 3% on the NSE.

The Nifty index, the sole loser from the sectoral indices, lost 1.7% at 30,288 in intra-day trade, as compared to 0.03% rise in the Nifty 50 index. The FMCG index hit an intra-day low of 30,239, its lowest level since July 26, 2018.

Thus far in September, the FMCG index underperformed the market by falling 8% against 2% decline in Nifty 50 index. The index had rallied 23% against 11% rise in benchmark index so far in the calendar year 2018, till September. It hit an all-time high of 33,168 on September 3, during intra-day trade.

Analysts say the stocks are facoring in most positives that are likely to accrue from a pick-up in rural sales going ahead.

“With demand drivers and supply chain in place, a number of FMCG companies are trading at higher factoring in most of the positives”, analysts at IIFL Securities said in sector update.

“While consumer staples in India have always been a structural story and hence, stocks always command a premium, the extent of PE expansion recently has probably surprised the most bullish of investors,” analysts at said in consumer sector outlook note.

Comparing with other Indian plays, the Nifty, regional & global names suggests Indian consumer staples are among the most highly valued in the world, and in some cases, even higher than next-gen technology companies like Amazon and Alibaba, it added.