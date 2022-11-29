JUST IN
FMCG index surges nearly 2%; ITC, Dabur, Marico, HUL, GCPL rally up to 6%
Crude oil prices can rise up to $110 a barrel in 2023, say analysts
Will the rally in the broader markets continue?
What is a follow-on public offer?
VA Tech Wabag surges 10% in two days, nears 52-week high on stable outlook
Valuation, capital gains tax treatment key risks for the market: Analysts
Laurus Labs hits 52-week low, tanks 7% on margin concerns
Stocks to Watch: HCL Tech, Lupin, Fusion Micro Fin, Five-Star, NBCC, PNB
MARKET: Indices hit fresh highs again; Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 18,650
Indices log new record highs buoyed by RIL; Sensex rises 211 points
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
FMCG index surges nearly 2%; ITC, Dabur, Marico, HUL, GCPL rally up to 6%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty IT in pullback mode: Infosys, HCL Tech, KPIT can rally up to 15%

The Nifty IT index has recovered smartly from its September lows, and if the current momentum sustains select IT stocks could witness a medium-term bullish trend.

Topics
Infosys  | Persistent Systems | Nifty IT stocks

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Centre plans big boost for MSMEs with an inter-ministry data bank
The Nifty IT index is set to scale higher if current momentum holds ground.

The Nifty IT index, so far in 2022, has significantly underperformed the benchmark indices, which have scaled fresh life-time highs in recent trading sesisons, including today.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Infosys

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 12:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.