Nifty IT index soars nearly 3%; Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infy gain up to 4%

-
ALSO READ
Infosys, TCS, Wipro: Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Infosys Q4 net rises 12% YoY; projects revenue growth of 13-15% in FY22-23
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Sensex slips for 3rd day, ends 237 pts down; HDFC duo top drags, ITC up 2%
TCS Q4 result today: Here are top brokerage expectations on its performance
-
Shares of information technology (IT) companies were in focus on Monday with the Nifty IT index gaining nearly 3 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in intra-day trade. The buying at these counters is attributed to sharp over 3 per cent surge on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite index on Friday, as investors reassessed the expected path of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes.
At 09:41 AM, the Nifty IT index, was the top gainer among sectoral indices, as compared to 1.3 per cent gain in the Nifty 50 index. The IT index had hit a 52-week low of 26,399.75 on June 17, 2022. In the past three months, Nifty IT index tanked 24 per cent, as compared to 7 per cent decline in the Nifty50 index till Friday.
Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Mphasis, Coforge, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Mindtree, L&T Technology Services, Infosys, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were up in the range of 2 per cent to 4 per cent on the NSE.
Also read: Strong order book, high attrition: What Accenture's Q3 means for Indian IT
Investors expect the Fed funds rate to peak between 3.25 per cent and 3.50 per cent in December, down from 3.50 per cent to 3.75 per cent one week ago, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.
“US market now seems to be interpreting recent signs of slowing growth as a reason for the Federal Reserve to potentially have “a lighter touch” in its battle with inflation. A recent slide in commodity prices eased worries about inflation and the rate hike outlook,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.
Meanwhile, Accenture’s commentary suggests that the demand environment remains supportive, and the weakening macro environment has not yet started impacting growth in the sector. While supply-side challenges remain a point of concern, with elevated attrition and lower headcount addition, Accenture’s margin guidance implies a stable margin performance in FY23, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in IT sector update.
“We maintain our positive stance on the sector as we expect sustained growth with stable margin. Infosys, HCL Technologies, and TCS remain our preferred picks within the Tier I IT space,” the brokerage firm said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU