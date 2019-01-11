-
ALSO READ
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
-
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, research analyst - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher.
NIFTY VIEW
Market consolidates in this very narrow range with Bank Nifty too consolidating after a good run-up. The support for the day is seen at 35850/10750 while resistance is seen at 36370/10900. Bank Nifty would have a range of 27230-27800. Market still observes an absolute stock specific movement, sector-wise Pharma is now showing signs of a pickup.
BUY STERLITE TECH
CMP: Rs 290.30
TARGET: Rs 325
STOP LOSS: Rs 277
The stock has made a triple bottom formation pattern in the daily chart taking support on several occasions at around 280 levels and currently looks poised for an upmove to give a bounce back. The chart looks attractive and with the indicators turning out to be favourable, a positive bias is maintained. With good volume activity witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 325 keeping a stop loss of 277.
BUY TRIDENT
CMP: Rs 70.95
TARGET: Rs 80
STOP LOSS: Rs 65
The stock has been consolidating with a round bottom formation and has recently picked up with a bullish candle pattern to signify strength and has the potential to rise further upward to give a breakout. The chart looks promising and with favourable indicators supporting our view accompanied with decent volume participation, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 80 keeping a stop loss of 65.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU