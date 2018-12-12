Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today

and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, research analyst - technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher

NIFTY VIEW

Nifty made a low of 10333 levels and as of now, this would act as a support for the time being which if broken can retest the 10000 levels and similarly for Bank Nifty, the low made at around 25600 levels would be the major base. However, the support for the day is seen at 34870/10470 while resistance is seen at 35400/10620. would have a range of 25870-26420. We maintain a cautious view and go for select stocks.

BUY MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA

CMP: Rs 722.35

TARGET: Rs 790

STOP LOSS: Rs 690

The stock has been maintaining its base at 700 levels and thus is having a strong support at those levels and currently, a positive candle pattern signifies strength and potential in the stock for further upside rally in the coming days with a positive bias. The RSI has also indicated a trend reversal to signal a buy and with good decent consistent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 790 keeping a stop loss of 690.

BUY

CMP: Rs 358.65

TARGET: Rs 390

STOP LOSS: Rs 344

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern in the daily chart and has made a good support at around 344 levels and now a bullish positive candle has indicated strength and has potential for a further rise in the coming days. The RSI has indicated a trend reversal to signify a positive bias and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 390 keeping a stop loss of 344.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.