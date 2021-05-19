Nifty outlook & trading ideas by HDFC Sec: Buy Berger Paints, ICICI Bank

-
ALSO READ
Betting on pent-up demand, Berger Paints speeds up expansion plans
Top trading calls by Ajit Mishra: Buy Berger Paints, Havells India
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy Petronet, sell UBL
Nifty outlook and stock picks by Sameet Chavan: Buy NTPC, Sell ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
-
Nifty has surpassed the crucial resistance of 15,000, which was derived from the downward sloping channel on the daily chart. This breakout has resulted in an end to the consolidation that was there for the last three months. Nifty has confirmed the higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart. The immediate target for the index is seen above the all-time high of 15,432 odd levels. The support has shifted up to 14,900.
Buy Berger Paints | Target: Rs 850 | Stop-loss: Rs 750
The stock price has formed a rounding bottom formation on the daily charts. The volumes have gone up along with the price in the last three sessions. The stock has been trading above important moving average parameters, indicating an uptrend on all time frames. The FMCG sector has resumed its uptrend after a major correction. Indicators and oscillators like RSI, MACD and DMI have turned bullish on short term charts.
Buy ICICI Bank | Target: Rs 680 | Stop-loss: Rs 610
The stock has broken out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. It has also surpassed crucial resistance of Rs 628, which happens to be the previous swing high on the daily chart. Bank Nifty has broken out on the charts and ICICI Bank’s contribution to it has been good. The stock has found support on 50 days EMA and resumed its uptrend.
==============================================================================
Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is a Senior Technical and Derivative Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The analyst doesn't have any holding in the stock. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU