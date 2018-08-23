Nifty Pharma index hits 52-week high; Cipla, Sun Pharma touch 52-week highs

Shares of pharmaceutical companies extended their upward journey with the index hitting its 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on positive corporate announcements from Science and

At 09:44 am; index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 1.4% at 10,086 points, as compared to 0.14% rise in the Nifty 50 index. The index hit a 52-week high of 10,142, rising 2%, in early morning deal. It surpassed its previous high of 10,063 recorded on November 3, 2017 in intra-day trade.

Lupin, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries from the index were up in the range of 1% to 5% on the NSE. Of these Sun Pharma, Divi’s Laboratories and Cipla have hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade.

Science has rallied 5% to Rs 491 after the company on Wednesday said its step-down, wholly-owned subsidiary has received acceptance from the US health regulator for two key abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs).

“ Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, received ANDA ‘acceptable for filing’ correspondence from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for two key ANDAs that met the prioritisation factors as a potential first generic,” Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the two products could be eligible for a potential 180-day exclusivity deal. As per IQVIA MAT data, the US market for these products cumulatively is $550 million.

was up 3% at Rs 916 after the company announced that it has received tentative approval for its Nudovra (Estradiol Valerate Tablets, 3 mg and 1 mg and Estradiol Valerate and Dienogest Tablets, 2 mg/2 mg and 2 mg/3 mg) Tablets from the US FDA to market a generic version of Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Natazia Tablets.

Nudovra is an estrogen/progestin combined oral contraceptive to be used by women to prevent pregnancy. The tablet reported annual sales of nearly 31.4 million US$ in the US market, as per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data.

in separate filing announced the launch of its Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP 0.05%, having received an approval from the US FDA earlier.

Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP 0.05% is the generic equivalent of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s Temovate Cream, 0.05%. It is a super-high potency corticosteroid indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses,the compay said.

Clobetasol Propionate Cream had annual sales of approximately US$ 108.6 million in the US, as per IQVIA MAT June 2018 data.