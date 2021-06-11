Nifty Pharma index hits new high; Aurobindo, Dr Reddy's gain over 3%

-
ALSO READ
Aurobindo gains 5% on govt nod for promotion of manufacturing bulk drugs
Stocks to watch: HDFC Bank, M&M, BoB, Affle (India), Aurobindo Pharma, PNB
Stocks to watch: HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, PVR, SAIL, IB Housing, SBI, HFCL
Stocks to watch: Airtel, Future Retail, SBI, Hero MotoCorp, Jubilant Food
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
-
Shares of pharmaceutical companies continued their upward journey at the bourses, with the Nifty Pharma index hitting a new high for the third straight day on Friday, amid strong gain in Aurobindo Phamra, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare, which rallied up to 5 per cent, each, on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
Nifty Pharma index rallied 3 per cent to 14,530.95 on the NSE in intra-day trade today. On Wednesday, it had surpassed its previous high of 14,282.90, touched on May 11, 2021.
Marksans Pharma and Novartis India from the S&P BSE Healthcare index zoomed 20 per cent, each. While, Necter Lifesciences, Thyrocare Technologies and RPG Lifesciences were up between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.
Among individual stocks, Marksans Pharma shares were locked in 20 per cent upper circuit at Rs 83.70, also its 52-week high, on the BSE, after the company announced that its board would meet on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 to consider issuance of convertible warrants on preferential basis.
The board will consider issuing 49.3 million warrants worth of Rs 365 crore in the company to OrbiMed Asia IV Mauritius. It is going to be one of the largest pharma funds. The board will also consider issuing 1 million shares at price of Rs 74 per share to one of its promoters, Mark Saldanha.
Besides, Thyrocare Technologies hit a new high of Rs 1,235 after rallying 10 per cent on the back of three-fold jump in trading volumes. The stock of the healthcare services has soared 15 per cent in the past two trading days. On outlook, in short term, it is likely to continue to be uncertain and be challenging till majority of global population is vaccinated and it is likely to take time till end of March 2022 quarter of the financial year 2021-22 (FY22), Thyrocare Technologies said in FY21 annual report. With adequate cash in hand, the company to encash the additional demand this COVID has created using its intelligent logistics and IT, it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU