JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Global iron ore prices at five-year high, but India fails to cash in
Business Standard

Nifty products still a vital cog in SGX's equity derivatives trading wheel

Bloomberg data shows Nifty is the sixth-largest contributor of derivatives revenue for SGX

Samie Modak 

sgx
Photo: Siddhant Mishra

Trading in Nifty products remains a vital cog in the Singapore Stock Exchange’s (SGX) equity derivatives trading wheel. Nifty-based products accounted for 11 per cent of derivatives trading volume for the June quarter, an analysis of market statistics provided by SGX shows. A total of 5.4 million Nifty contracts were traded on the Singapore bourse in the quarter.

Bloomberg data shows Nifty is the sixth-largest contributor of derivatives revenue for SGX, accounting for 6 per cent of its revenues. Nifty volumes on SGX have sustained even as domestic bourses tried to pull the plug on overseas trading in Indian products in February 2018. Nearly 32 million Nifty contracts have been traded since January 2018. While Indian authorities look at this as loss of revenue, SGX maintains its platform is used for hedging globally.

Further, it broadens access to the Indian markets to investors who otherwise don’t trade in Indian securities given registration and taxation issues. As a result, the move to completely stop offshore trading in Indian products could hurt foreign investor flow into the country, say some. On Tuesday, NSE and SGX said they had received regulatory approvals to start a trading link at GIFT City.

Nifty still a vital cog in Singapore Stock Exchange's equity trading wheel

Under the arrangement, likely to become operational from next year, Nifty volumes currently taking place on SGX will be routed through GIFT City under a ‘connect’ programme.

The move will be a significant boost for Gift City, India’s first international financial services centre (IFSC), given the popularity of Nifty among SGX’s clients.
First Published: Wed, August 07 2019. 23:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU