Nifty PSU Bank index gains 3% after falling 7% in past four trading days

Shares of public sector undertaking (PSU) banks were in focus with PSU Bank index gaining 3% on Friday after falling 7% in past four trading days on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Canara Bank were up in the range of 2% to 5% on the at 02:43 pm.

The PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 3% as compared to 0.83% rise in the 50 index. In past four trading sessions, the PSU bank index slipped 7.5% against 0.75% decline in the benchmark index till Thursday.

According to Business Standard report, the government has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider diluting the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework, to ensure that regulatory sanctions against public sector banks (PSBs) are lifted swiftly. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.



was trading higher by 3% at Rs 302 on the The stock of the country’s largest public sector lender had slipped 7% from Rs 317 to Rs 293 on Thursday after it reported the third consecutive quarterly loss. The bank posted a net loss of Rs 48.8 billion in June quarter (Q1FY19) led by higher provision from investment depreciation, higher wage opex and NPA provisions.

SBI’s management has guided at a strong recovery path led by the moderation in slippages (apart from NPA, entire balance stressed asset pegged at Rs 258 billion), strong growth in advances and fee income. Divestment of non-core assets and stake sale in subsidiaries is on the list.