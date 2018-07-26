Nifty PSU Bank index rally over 4%; SBI, Canara Bank, BOB up more than 4%

Canara Bank had profit net profit of Rs 2.52 billion in year ago quarter and net loss of Rs 48.6 billion in previous quarter.
On the asset quality side, signs of recovery are visible with recovery and upgradations, backed by a strong 56% qoq improvement in cash recovery (Rs 35.37 billion) resulting in both gross and net NPAs improving sequentially to 11.05% and 6.91% respectively. As on March quarter, gross and net NPAs stood at 11.84% and 7.48%, respectively.
According to analysts at Antique Stock Broking, two large resolutions under the IBC boosted the quarterly performance as it led to far better-than-expected NII, higher recovery of Rs 5 billion from written-off loans and better recovery in NPLs.
Going forward, the brokerage firm expect resolution and development under SAMADHAN (power sector resolution if materializes) to help; however, low coverage ratio on stressed loans ex-IBC (22%), weak core PPP (1.2-1.3%) and low capital cushion (CET 1 of 9.3%) are likely to keep the performance volatile.
Post Q1 results, shares of Canara Bank have rallied 6% to Rs 273 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Indian Bank and Bank of India too have rallied more than 4%, while Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were up in the range of 2% to 4% on the NSE.
At 11:05 am; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 4.2% at 3,059, as compared to 0.41% rise in the Nifty 50 index. Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices were up 1% each.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|PREV CLOSE
|GAIN(%)
|CANARA BANK
|273.60
|258.95
|5.66
|BANK OF BARODA
|137.25
|131.80
|4.14
|ST BK OF INDIA
|282.75
|271.85
|4.01
|BANK OF INDIA
|91.70
|88.20
|3.97
|INDIAN BANK
|343.75
|331.90
|3.57
|SYNDICATE BANK
|42.25
|40.80
|3.55
|J & K BANK
|50.10
|48.40
|3.51
|UNION BANK (I)
|84.10
|81.85
|2.75
|CENTRAL BANK
|70.70
|68.95
|2.54
|DENA BANK
|15.00
|14.65
|2.39
|ALLAHABAD BANK
|43.80
|42.85
|2.22
|PUNJAB NATL.BANK
|80.95
|79.25
|2.15
|ANDHRA BANK
|32.60
|31.95
|2.03
|UCO BANK
|18.55
|18.20
|1.92
|I O B
|14.05
|13.80
|1.81
|VIJAYA BANK
|54.70
|53.75
|1.77
|PUN. & SIND BANK
|29.20
|28.80
|1.39
|UNITED BANK (I)
|11.25
|11.10
|1.35
|BANK OF MAHA
|12.35
|12.20
|1.23
|CORPORATION BANK
|27.20
|26.90
|1.12
