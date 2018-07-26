Nifty PSU Bank index rally over 4%; SBI, Canara Bank, BOB up more than 4%

JUST IN
At 11:05 am; Nifty PSU Bank index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 4.2% at 3,059, as compared to 0.41% rise in the Nifty 50 index.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

A rickshaw puller passes the Canara Bank branch in the old quarters of Delhi. Photo: Reuters
Shares of public sector banks have rallied by up to 5% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after Canara Bank reported a net profit of Rs 2.81 billion in June quarter (Q1FY19) on the back of higher net interest income (NII). Analysts on average had expected the state-owned bank to post a loss during the quarter.

Canara Bank had profit net profit of Rs 2.52 billion in year ago quarter and net loss of Rs 48.6 billion in previous quarter.

NII of the bank grew 43% year on year (yoy) at Rs 38.83 billion from Rs 27.14 billion in year ago quarter. The impressive performance in NII growth is primarily due to the 15.12% yoy growth in domestic credit backed by a whopping 36.22% growth in retail credit which in turn has contributed to the 14.87% yoy increase in interest income from advances, the bank said in a statement.

On the asset quality side, signs of recovery are visible with recovery and upgradations, backed by a strong 56% qoq improvement in cash recovery (Rs 35.37 billion) resulting in both gross and net NPAs improving sequentially to 11.05% and 6.91% respectively. As on March quarter, gross and net NPAs stood at 11.84% and 7.48%, respectively.

According to analysts at Antique Stock Broking, two large resolutions under the IBC boosted the quarterly performance as it led to far better-than-expected NII, higher recovery of Rs 5 billion from written-off loans and better recovery in NPLs.

Going forward, the brokerage firm expect resolution and development under SAMADHAN (power sector resolution if materializes) to help; however, low coverage ratio on stressed loans ex-IBC (22%), weak core PPP (1.2-1.3%) and low capital cushion (CET 1 of 9.3%) are likely to keep the performance volatile.

Post Q1 results, shares of Canara Bank have rallied 6% to Rs 273 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Indian Bank and Bank of India too have rallied more than 4%, while Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were up in the range of 2% to 4% on the NSE.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
CANARA BANK 273.60 258.95 5.66
BANK OF BARODA 137.25 131.80 4.14
ST BK OF INDIA 282.75 271.85 4.01
BANK OF INDIA 91.70 88.20 3.97
INDIAN BANK 343.75 331.90 3.57
SYNDICATE BANK 42.25 40.80 3.55
J & K BANK 50.10 48.40 3.51
UNION BANK (I) 84.10 81.85 2.75
CENTRAL BANK 70.70 68.95 2.54
DENA BANK 15.00 14.65 2.39
ALLAHABAD BANK 43.80 42.85 2.22
PUNJAB NATL.BANK 80.95 79.25 2.15
ANDHRA BANK 32.60 31.95 2.03
UCO BANK 18.55 18.20 1.92
I O B 14.05 13.80 1.81
VIJAYA BANK 54.70 53.75 1.77
PUN. & SIND BANK 29.20 28.80 1.39
UNITED BANK (I) 11.25 11.10 1.35
BANK OF MAHA 12.35 12.20 1.23
CORPORATION BANK 27.20 26.90 1.12

First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 11:08 IST

