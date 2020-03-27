JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Auto shares trade weak after 3-day gain; Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto down 5%
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Tech view: Should you use the rally in banks post the rate cut to exit?

Nifty PSU Bank index is showing a consolidation in the range of 1,600 to 1,200 levels. On the other hand, 22,000 mark is crucial for Nifty Bank.

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Banking stocks were trading with decent gains on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) slashed the repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 4.4 per cent, to fight Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Nifty Bank index moved higher by 4 per cent in intra-day deals post the announcements. Here's a look at how key banking indices look on technical charts and how you should trade them.

NIFTY BANK: The most significant level for this index is 22,000. Any move toward this may see extensive selling pressure. Going forward, the index might not show deeper corrective moves; however, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, March 27 2020. 11:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU