Nifty turns 25: Here's how the index progressed from 1,000 to 14,000

It has been 25 years since the National Stock Exchange (NSE) introduced its benchmark index, a gauge for the performance of the country’s 50 blue-chip stocks. The index was set up on April 22, 1996, less than two years after the exchange launched electronic screen-based trading.

Today, the 50 index is the most-traded derivatives index. It is also the most-tracked index by domestic exchange traded funds (ETFs) with assets under management of $18 billion (Rs 1.35 trillion).

The complexion of the index has undergone a drastic change since its inception. Back in 1996, State Bank of India (SBI) had the highest weightage at nearly 8.6 per cent, followed by Tata Motors at 6.9 per cent. While both the stocks continue to be part of the index, they are no longer in the top 10, both in terms of market cap as well as weightage.

Reliance Industries is currently the highest weighted stock, followed by HDFC Bank. Today, the index is dominated by banks and financial stocks. Back then, banking stocks were an important part of the index, but their combined weightage was below 20 per cent — half that of now.