JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Daily Stockwatch

Trading strategies by Religare Broking: Buy Indian Oil Corporation, Titan

Market Ahead, July 22: Top factors that could guide markets today Ahead
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Nifty view and stock call by Vinay Rajani, HDFC Securities: Buy L&T, ONGC

L&T is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts.

Topics
stocks technical analysis | technical analysis | Market technicals

Vinay Rajani  |  Mumbai 

stock, market, shares, investment, investors, trading, sensex, growth, technology
Nifty has reached well above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 10,865.

Nifty heading towards 11300 Target

Nifty has risen for the fourth session on the trot. The index has reached well above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 10,865. Now, 200-day moving average (DMA) can act as a support for trading long positions. The Upward sloping trendline adjoining bottoms of Oct 2018(10,004), Aug 2019(10,637), and Sep 2019(10,670) projects the strong resistance around 11,300 in Nifty.

BUY L&T (Rs 939): | Target: Rs 1,000 | Stop loss: Rs 900

The stock price is on the verge of breaking out from the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily charts. It remained in the narrow range for the last four weeks. The counter has been moving up slowly with rising volumes for the last four sessions.

BUY ONGC (Rs 82.5): | Target: Rs 90 | Stop loss: Rs 79

The stock price has broken out from a downward sloping trend line on the daily chart with a jump in volumes. On week ended July 17, 2020, the stock price formed a bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the weekly charts.

========================

Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani is Technical Analyst at HDFC Securities. Views are personal.
First Published: Wed, July 22 2020. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU